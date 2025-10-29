The market is complacent about new Russia oil sanctions. These ones are serious.

China is the most likely exception. There are early indications that Chinese national oil companies will curb imports of sanctioned Russian oil. But China’s independent refiners have absorbed most of the sanctioned oil volumes in recent years from exporters like Iran, Russia, and Venezuela. China’s so-called teapot refiners—privately owned companies—are less exposed to the U.S. financial system and the reach of Group of Seven watchdogs, so they can be expected to snap up the discounted volumes once again. Ultimately, China’s behavior uptake may have less to do with sanctions pressure and more to do with dwindling import quotas for the country’s independent refiners.