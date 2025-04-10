The market is insane. You don’t need to be.
Ian Salisbury , Barrons 5 min read 10 Apr 2025, 10:26 AM IST
SummaryOften the best course of action in a wild market is doing as little as possible.
With the stock market gyrating wildly and anxious headlines splashed across the news, many investors are wondering, “What should I do?" While the answer can vary slightly based on your circumstances, the basic gist doesn’t: as little as possible.
