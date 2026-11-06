The market needed AI to come back strong. That’s not happening.

The Democrats’ sweeping victory in taking over leadership of both houses of Congress has initiated a political reordering of historic magnitude.
Wall Street, much like the rest of the U.S., came to its post-election conclusions quickly this week, with a massive rally in stocks, a sharp pullback in Treasury bond yields, and a big decline in oil prices.
Investors talk about “clearing events,” incidents that fundamentally reset investors expectations and redefine risk. The post-election spike was one such event, delivering the largest one-day gain for Dow Jones Industrial Average since April 9, 2025. It also removed several market obstacles that could stoke an end-of-year rush into stocks in anticipation of the traditional November though December rally.