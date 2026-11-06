The market needed AI to come back strong. That’s not happening.

Michael Cembalest, strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, notes that “nearly every major local ballot measure opposing data centers won or is winning, with only exception in North Dakota,” putting into question a quarter of next year’s buildout and all of the 96 gigawatts of capacity expected for 2028. “While pauses are the more impactful outcome, conditions can be onerous: requiring data centers to pay grid costs to protect ratepayers, ending tax incentive…and banning non-disclosure agreements during permitting,” he said.