The market needed AI to come back strong. That’s not happening.

The Democrats’ sweeping victory in taking over leadership of both houses of Congress has initiated a political reordering of historic magnitude.
The Democrats’ sweeping victory in taking over leadership of both houses of Congress has initiated a political reordering of historic magnitude.
Wall Street, much like the rest of the U.S., came to its post-election conclusions quickly this week, with a massive rally in stocks, a sharp pullback in Treasury bond yields, and a big decline in oil prices.
Wall Street, much like the rest of the U.S., came to its post-election conclusions quickly this week, with a massive rally in stocks, a sharp pullback in Treasury bond yields, and a big decline in oil prices.
Investors talk about “clearing events,” incidents that fundamentally reset investors expectations and redefine risk. The post-election spike was one such event, delivering the largest one-day gain for Dow Jones Industrial Average since April 9, 2025. It also removed several market obstacles that could stoke an end-of-year rush into stocks in anticipation of the traditional November though December rally.
But the clearing event has now been replaced by a major concern that investors will still need to grapple with in order for stocks to continue their post-election run. It begins and ends with the AI investment theme.
“Once election uncertainty fades, attention should quickly return to the forces that were driving markets beforehand,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, citing issues such as Fed policy, corporate earnings, and the trajectory of the AI boom. “Unless the election generates a meaningful change in those fundamentals, it is unlikely to determine the medium-term direction of markets,” she added.
There isn’t enough information to determine whether that “meaningful change” has taken place, but the early signs are notable.
And with Democrats taking major gubernatorial races in Texas, Ohio, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, the future of data-center construction, crucial to converting AI investment into profits, is now up for debate.
Michael Cembalest, strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, notes that “nearly every major local ballot measure opposing data centers won or is winning, with only exception in North Dakota,” putting into question a quarter of next year’s buildout and all of the 96 gigawatts of capacity expected for 2028. “While pauses are the more impactful outcome, conditions can be onerous: requiring data centers to pay grid costs to protect ratepayers, ending tax incentive…and banning non-disclosure agreements during permitting,” he said.
Those questions are starting to be expressed in a market that has cleared away barriers in other sectors of the market, with a massive rally in bonds, a major pullback in crude oil prices, and the ongoing rotation into non-tech stocks.
“Over recent months, news of increased capex plans, or the debt and equity issuance to fund it [from the market’s biggest tech names], has generally been greeted negatively by investors,” said Jonas Goltermann, chief markets economist at Capital Economics. “In that context, it makes some sense that the potential for an enforced slowdown should be considered good news.”
We’re not there yet.
The Nasdaq Composite index plunged more than 1,300 points Thursday, putting the tech-focused benchmark on pace for its worst session since June and taking into correction territory, as investors attempted to parse the near-term future of Wall Street’s most important trade.
The PHLX Semiconductor index, the engine of the supply chain for the AI buildout, is down 11% on the day and on pace for its worst session in more than six years. It had slumped more than 37% from the all-time peak, reached in late June.
Nvidia, perhaps the most visible stock in the broader AI trade, tumbled 9.2% to $181.64, confirming a slide into bear market territory in less than a month for a stock now worth $4.5 trillion.
An index of the Magnificent Seven tech giants, meanwhile, slipped into correction territory with a 5% decline on Thursday, shedding more than $1 trillion in value and marking a 10% slump from the high it reached on Oct. 13.
“As investors price in a possible slowdown of the AI buildout due to the Democratic Party’s opposition to the rapid buildout of data centers, the market is repricing growth expectations across the board,” said eToro analyst Jakub Rochlitz.
“But where this differs from a regular selloff is that we are not seeing recoveries even after significant drops,” he added. “We are also seeing increasing cross-sector correlation and a rise in volatility, meaning that the selloff is spreading across the market.”
The market’s benchmark volatility index, the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, had its biggest one-day surge since the Liberation Day chaos in the spring of 2025, powering nearly 50% higher to a seven-month peak of 24.47 points.
At that level, options traders are expecting the S&P 500 t0 undergo daily swings of 1.53%, or 115 points, over the next month. The benchmark itself, in fact, is set for its lowest close since late July.
It remains to be seen whether Thursday’s broader market selloff tells us more about the next eight weeks of trading left in the year or is merely a second-day clearing event for a market grappling with myriad issues beyond the tech sector.
What is certain, however, is that the backdrop for Wall Street’s most important catalyst has shifted, and the central piece of its projections for growth, profits, and performance—the AI buildout itself—has been replaced with a giant question mark.
Write to Martin Baccardax at martin.baccardax@barrons.com