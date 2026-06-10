Markets face a key inflection point this week, as tensions in the fragile truce between Washington and Tehran flare and investors prepare for the first of three megacap IPOs that will test investor exuberance for a tech and AI rally that has defined markets for much of the year.
The market’s AI frenzy faces a big test. SpaceX, Trump, and Iran will be key.
SummaryBig banks face pressure to disclose plan on AI risks, Rivian’s cheaper EV model is here, Warner Bros. stock offers unusual takeover arbitrage spread, and more news to start your day.
Markets face a key inflection point this week, as tensions in the fragile truce between Washington and Tehran flare and investors prepare for the first of three megacap IPOs that will test investor exuberance for a tech and AI rally that has defined markets for much of the year.
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