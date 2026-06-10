The market’s AI frenzy faces a big test. SpaceX, Trump, and Iran will be key.

Markets face a key inflection point this week, as tensions in the fragile truce between Washington and Tehran flare and investors prepare for the first of three megacap IPOs that will test investor exuberance for a tech and AI rally that has defined markets for much of the year.
Markets face a key inflection point this week, as tensions in the fragile truce between Washington and Tehran flare and investors prepare for the first of three megacap IPOs that will test investor exuberance for a tech and AI rally that has defined markets for much of the year.
The U.S. and Iran traded fire overnight, amid reprisal attacks linked to the downing of an American Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, in the biggest skirmishes since a shaky cease-fire was agreed to in mid-April.
The U.S. and Iran traded fire overnight, amid reprisal attacks linked to the downing of an American Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, in the biggest skirmishes since a shaky cease-fire was agreed to in mid-April.
President Donald Trump continues to insist a deal remains in reach that will end the war, which has now been going for more than 100 days—but markets are split on the outcome.
Global crude prices are holding near the lowest levels since April, and haven’t really spiked in any meaningful way since news of this week’s attacks, although, on the day of the crucial May inflation reading, Treasury yields continue to edge higher.
Dear Quentin,
I read your response to the reader who had an issue with their central heating system and was reluctant to pay twice for what they regarded as the same problem (“I’m not made of money: My heating engineer didn’t fix my radiators on his first visit. Do I pay him a second time?”). I have a similar complaint, but this relates to a toilet that is malfunctioning.
I have a problem with the cistern in my bathroom. It was constantly refilling and making a hissing noise, so I asked a plumbing company to send someone over. Unfortunately, I seem to be flushing my money away on this problem—or at least that appears to be what the plumbing company would like me to do.
It cost $160 for them to investigate the issue, and they said the cost of the repair would be deducted from that fee. I sent them a video of the problem and the name of the brand so they could identify the issue more quickly. They fixed the constant flow of water, but now, whenever I flush, I have to lift the lid and manually reset the cistern.
They sent someone back to look at it, and he insisted that everything was fine. But it isn’t. They appear to have solved one problem only to create another, and now they want another $160 to come back. I don’t know what the plumber did, but he left me with a new issue. How many times do I have to pay to fix the same problem? Should I fork out another $160 to these people?
—Frustrated Homeowner
Read the Moneyist’s response here.
—Quentin Fottrell
—Newsletter edited by Liz Moyer, Patrick O’Donnell, Rupert Steiner