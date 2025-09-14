The market’s riskier than it used to be—and investors love it

First, it is much more concentrated in a handful of stocks than in modern times. That means investors who simply track the market are taking much more single-stock risk than in the past.Second, the stocks that dominate the market are heavily exposed to one big bet, on generative artificial intelligence, into which they are expected to pour almost $400 billion this year.And third, everyone agrees that those stocks are phenomenal and bound to go up, creating a form of groupthink vulnerable to a sudden reverse on any setbacks.