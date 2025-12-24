The marketing master trying to make us fall in love with Disney again
Ben Fritz , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 24 Dec 2025, 07:09 am IST
Summary
The company’s first chief brand officer, Asad Ayaz, is Bob Iger’s pick to depoliticize America’s best-known entertainment company.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Disney’s public image has taken a beating this year. It got dragged into the woke wars with its “Snow White" remake and angered both conservatives and liberals when the company briefly benched Jimmy Kimmel.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story