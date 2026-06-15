The Mastermind Who Built the Knicks—One Outrageous Gamble at a Time

In 2020, a sports agent named Leon Rose took on the most cursed job in sports.
Rose had just signed on to be the president of the New York Knicks. His job was to erase decades of misery for the NBA’s most hapless franchise—a 21st century in which the Knicks had piled up 16 losing seasons and just one measly playoff series win. For decades, agreeing to run the Knicks meant exactly two things.
One: You’d be fired within a few years. And two: By the time you cleaned out your desk, the team would probably be even worse off than when you started.
But on Saturday night in San Antonio, the 65-year-old Rose stood where no New York executive ever has—on a podium with the Larry O’Brien championship trophy—as Knicks fans chanted his name. He had just accomplished the impossible, delivering the Knicks their first championship in 53 years. And he did it by making some of the longest-odds bets the NBA has ever seen—and hitting on them over and over again.