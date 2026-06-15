The Mastermind Who Built the Knicks—One Outrageous Gamble at a Time

In 2020, a sports agent named Leon Rose took on the most cursed job in sports.
In 2020, a sports agent named Leon Rose took on the most cursed job in sports.
Rose had just signed on to be the president of the New York Knicks. His job was to erase decades of misery for the NBA’s most hapless franchise—a 21st century in which the Knicks had piled up 16 losing seasons and just one measly playoff series win. For decades, agreeing to run the Knicks meant exactly two things.
Rose had just signed on to be the president of the New York Knicks. His job was to erase decades of misery for the NBA’s most hapless franchise—a 21st century in which the Knicks had piled up 16 losing seasons and just one measly playoff series win. For decades, agreeing to run the Knicks meant exactly two things.
One: You’d be fired within a few years. And two: By the time you cleaned out your desk, the team would probably be even worse off than when you started.
But on Saturday night in San Antonio, the 65-year-old Rose stood where no New York executive ever has—on a podium with the Larry O’Brien championship trophy—as Knicks fans chanted his name. He had just accomplished the impossible, delivering the Knicks their first championship in 53 years. And he did it by making some of the longest-odds bets the NBA has ever seen—and hitting on them over and over again.
“The character that they have, the fight they have, the grit they have, the never-say-die,” Rose said. “Incredible.”
When Knicks fans dreamed about the day they finally witnessed a championship, though, they didn’t picture anything like the team that Rose ended up building. The NBA’s very best teams tend to be led by generational superstars who have been anointed as basketball demigods since they first laced up their sneakers. And during their down years, Knicks die-hards pined for LeBron James or Kevin Durant to ride in to the rescue.
But Rose took the opposite approach. He decided to build a team entirely of non-superstars. The players he signed to free-agent contracts or traded for were underdogs, outcasts and second-fiddles. What mattered to Rose wasn’t how the rest of the basketball world rated these players—it was what he saw in them.
“He has a talent for finding hidden talent,” said Victor Oladipo, a former client of Rose’s.
It was that unique ability, honed over his years as an agent, that Rose relied on to assemble a history-making roster. In 2022, Rose signed a former second-round pick named Jalen Brunson—an undersized guard who had never been anywhere near an All-Star team—to a free-agent contract. In 2023, he traded for OG Anunoby, a defensive-minded forward with injury issues. And in 2024, Rose acquired Karl-Anthony Towns, a center known for a sweet shooting stroke and a maddening foul habit.
Each move brought its share of criticism: too small, too brittle, too inconsistent. But over this year’s Finals, Rose proved that he’d been right about every single one. Towns was a matchup nightmare, playing San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama to a stalemate. And Anunoby delivered the most iconic 11 seconds in Knicks history—a game-deciding block and tip-in—in a Game 4 comeback.
As for that tiny point guard: With 45 points in the championship clincher, Brunson didn’t just win Finals MVP. He became possibly the greatest player in the history of New York basketball.
“When he brought Jalen Brunson here, there was a lot of flack saying that he’s not a 1-A,” Knicks legend Patrick Ewing said as the championship celebration ran late into Saturday night. “Well, he’s proved he’s a 1-A. Leon should pat himself on the back, because if he didn’t do what he did, we wouldn’t be here.”
It’s unlikely that Rose will do a victory lap—at least publicly. He hasn’t given a press conference since the Knicks hired him in 2020, preferring to let his work speak for him. But when the Knicks won the Eastern Conference to reach their first Finals in 27 years, Rose broke down in tears courtside.
Before Rose’s arrival, every sort of NBA legend had tried his hand at fixing the Knicks. Detroit Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas crashed and burned. So did Phil Jackson, the coaching icon who oversaw dynasties in Chicago and Los Angeles.
Rose, who’d co-led the basketball division of the talent agency CAA, seemed an unlikely candidate to do what those giants of the sport couldn’t. He had, however, spent his professional life cultivating relationships at every level of the NBA ecosystem—including a special line to the Knicks’ savior.
Rick Brunson had played nine years in the NBA. And Rose, his longtime agent, had known his son, Jalen, since nearly the moment he was born.
That relationship helped when Jalen Brunson made a shocking concession to the Knicks in 2024. He left $113 million of salary on the table—specifically so that Rose could assemble a better roster around him.
But those who know Rose best say his years as an agent didn’t merely earn him the NBA’s most powerful Rolodex. His years of fielding phone calls from clients, listening to their hopes and their gripes, taught him how players’ personalities fit together—how to build a team, in an era increasingly governed by individual numbers.
“Leon has great empathy. It was his gift as an agent,” said Bill Duffy, another leading NBA agent. “He knows you can’t be all analytics. There has to be a blend of that and a human dynamic.”
That human dynamic allowed Rose to mold a bunch of basketball’s castoffs and underdogs into the greatest group of overachievers in NBA history. Not a single member of the Knicks has ever made an All-NBA first team.
And no champion in 22 years had been so low on individual accolades. But Rose knew one thing nobody else did: It didn’t matter.