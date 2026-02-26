In a record-length State of the Union address, President Trump threw out a string of eye-catching economic ideas. Among them: new retirement accounts for Americans without access to 401(k)s; replacing income taxes with tariff revenue; balancing the federal budget by eliminating fraud; and lowering the cost of housing for buyers while preserving high home values for happy homeowners.
The math behind Trump’s eye-catching economic ideas
SummaryIn his State of the Union speech, the president highlighted homeownership as well as raising revenues through tariffs and ending fraud.
In a record-length State of the Union address, President Trump threw out a string of eye-catching economic ideas. Among them: new retirement accounts for Americans without access to 401(k)s; replacing income taxes with tariff revenue; balancing the federal budget by eliminating fraud; and lowering the cost of housing for buyers while preserving high home values for happy homeowners.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More