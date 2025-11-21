The middle class is buckling under almost five years of persistent inflation
Rachel Louise Ensign , Rachel Wolfe , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 21 Nov 2025, 08:30 am IST
Summary
Workers are growing tired of an economy in which everything seems to get more expensive.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
America’s middle class is weary.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story