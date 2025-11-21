The middle class is buckling under almost five years of persistent inflation

As a solo mom to a three-year-old paying for full-time daycare, she has always been a careful budgeter. But after she bought a new house in a better school zone in the spring of 2024, she began to realize her income wasn’t going to go as far as she initially calculated. In addition to paying a higher mortgage rate, at 6.5%, than she paid at her previous house, her property taxes went up around $1,000 after the first year, and a quote on her insurance policy jumped $600.