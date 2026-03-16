The U.S. and Gulf Arab states have sent multimillion-dollar Patriot missiles and jet fighters streaking through the skies to intercept Iranian drones costing a fraction of that.
The Middle East needs to learn how Ukraine stops cheap drones
SummaryThe U.S., Israel and Gulf states are searching for more affordable, effective solutions to their advanced antimissile capabilities.
The U.S. and Gulf Arab states have sent multimillion-dollar Patriot missiles and jet fighters streaking through the skies to intercept Iranian drones costing a fraction of that.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More