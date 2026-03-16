The Middle East needs to learn how Ukraine stops cheap drones

As an example, Qatar has 34 Patriot systems, according to IISS, but only has eight antiaircraft guns, which have been effective in shooting drones at short range in Ukraine. In 2023, Qatar sold around a dozen self-propelled antiaircraft guns called Gepards back to Germany, where they were made. Germany passed these and its own Gepards to Ukraine, where they can take down drones with a burst of bullets that cost in the low thousands dollars, according to German defense company Rheinmetall, which makes the ammunition.