The Middle East’s bizarre waiting game: ceasefire or Armageddon?

While the talks drag on Iran has yet to respond to Israel’s assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran, or of a senior Hizbullah commander in Lebanon, despite threatening bloody retaliation. Hizbullah, an Iran-linked militia, has continued its daily barrage of rockets and drones on Israel but avoided escalation. The three-week delay may reflect a lack of good options, as Iran tries to think up an attack that is more impressive than its missile and drone strike on Israel in April (which was largely intercepted) but does not trigger a full-blown war. The new Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, is anxious to avoid starting his term with an unpopular conflict. And his boss, the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, seems to be feeling the pressure, as shown by a string of social media posts inveighing against the “psychological warfare" that “the US, the UK and the Zionists" have waged against Iran and calling on his people to resist “the demands of the enemy".