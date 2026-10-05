The mighty American consumer is crashing through inflation and driving growth

Liz Senator, 28, a civil engineer from Atlanta, sees plenty of negative news and social-media posts about the economy, and some of her friends have struggled with long stretches of unemployment. But for her, costs have felt more manageable now that she is married and splitting more living expenses with her husband, a cybersecurity researcher. Over nearly four years of full-time work since getting a master’s degree, her salary has gradually climbed by about $20,000, giving her a slightly more comfortable budget each year.