The mighty American consumer is crashing through inflation and driving growth

CHICAGO—Happy hour at Chicago’s Bar Roma was buzzing this past week as locals poured in for $10 cocktails and $11 bruschetta. Kathleen Harper and her husband would normally share a few appetizers, but tonight they were splurging on the $50 tasting menu.
“After a long day—I work from home—I like to just get out of the house,” said Harper, who sells fraud-protection services. “Business has been good,” she added, “because fraud, unfortunately, is up.” She worries about the overall health of the economy and rising prices for gas and groceries, but feels secure enough to enjoy a good happy-hour deal.