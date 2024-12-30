The misunderstood consequences of Jimmy Carter’s presidency

At home, first as governor of Georgia and then as president, he went some distance to erase the image of the South as a bastion of racism, and to integrate minorities deeper into the machinery of government. Abroad, his signature achievement on the global stage was the historic peace agreement between Israel and Egypt, won through long and arduous personal diplomacy at the Camp David presidential retreat. The deal opened the door to a new period of prosperity in Israel and for new diplomatic efforts that bore fruit as recently as Trump’s own Arab-Israeli diplomatic breakthroughs during his first term.