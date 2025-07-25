The more Trump pressures the Fed, the less likely he gets lower rates

Trump has talked of slashing interest rates by 3 percentage points, which would mark a radical shift and upend conventional economic models. I could talk about the rapid feed through into inflation likely to follow from such arbitrarily low rates at a time of a decent economy. But let’s assume that is just rhetoric and what he really wants is rate cuts sooner and larger than the market is pricing. Futures are priced for almost no chance of a cut next week and about a 60% chance of a cut in September, with 1 percentage point of cuts by the midterms next year.