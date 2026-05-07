Jung Da-yun didn’t quite like what she saw in the mirror. Her ears weren’t big enough.
The Most Coveted Cosmetic Enhancement in Asia Right Now: Elf Ears
SummaryDemand for injections and other ear-expanding measures is soaring, especially in South Korea where a wide face is something to hide.
Jung Da-yun didn’t quite like what she saw in the mirror. Her ears weren’t big enough.
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