The Most Coveted Cosmetic Enhancement in Asia Right Now: Elf Ears

Jung Da-yun didn’t quite like what she saw in the mirror. Her ears weren’t big enough.
Jung Da-yun didn’t quite like what she saw in the mirror. Her ears weren’t big enough.
She booked a visit to a South Korean clinic offering “elf ear” injections.
She booked a visit to a South Korean clinic offering “elf ear” injections.
For about $70, a plastic surgeon injected the ridged cartilage of her ears with a hyaluronic-acid filler that caused her ears to perk up. For the first time, they became noticeable straight-on, protruding outward and appearing to sit higher on her face. Her face looked slimmer, younger and more proportional.
“I was very happy with the results,” said Jung, a 31-year-old influencer, who learned of elf ears when she stumbled across viral videos of others who had the procedure.
Elf ears are suddenly a coveted look in beauty-obsessed South Korea, where residents seem to be on a never-ending quest for cosmetic improvements.
Larger ears can create the illusion of a smaller face – a prized trait in East Asia where big heads aren’t usually a big plus.
Japanese use handheld massage rollers to reduce overnight facial swelling. Chinese deride people with larger, flatter mugs as having “pancake faces.” Koreans idolize an angular V-shaped jawline.
The elf-ear movement swept through those countries in recent years. But they had particular staying power in South Korea. The country is home to the “Beauty Belt,” a Seoul neighborhood smaller than Central Park that has more plastic-surgery clinics than Los Angeles, Miami and Rio de Janeiro combined.
“Pretty ears that match your facial proportions,” reads one elf-ears advertisement. “Beautiful even with your hair tucked back.”
Jung Gyu-sik, a plastic surgeon in the South Korean city of Daegu, said he has performed as many as 20 elf-ear injections in a single day. Local demand prompted him to write an article about the “ear elevation technique” to increase awareness of the procedure outside of Asia. It was published last September in the Journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
“It’s quick and has a dramatic result,” Dr. Jung said. “It’s now considered as part of anti-aging treatments.”
The rest of the world isn’t exactly clamoring for bigger ears. Americans are more interested in pinning their ears back to conceal them, said Krystal Lee, a popular Korean-American beauty influencer. “Korean people think positively about youthful images,” Lee said, “but in America, people think it’s creepy.”
Elf ears first emerged about five years ago when an influencer in China posted about undergoing surgery to have more prominent, pointy ears. The hashtag “Elf Ear Cosmetic Surgery” now has more than 780 million views on China’s Weibo.
As the trend took hold, less-invasive options began to arise for the elf-ear curious. Besides filler injections, there’s also tape designed to create a similar effect when wedged behind the ears.
Still, the look didn’t fully latch on in South Korea until last year after a K-pop singer named Mimi, part of the “Oh My Girl” group, confessed to using elf-ear tape. Thousands of ear-tape products proliferated online, some racking up thousands of reviews. Queries for “ear filler” exploded by 1,200% on BarbieTalk, a South Korean online information platform for cosmetic procedures.
Kim Seong-geun, a 32-year-old marketer, said his social-media algorithm kept showing him elf-ear videos. So he spent the equivalent of around $3 for a box of the tape. He has naturally small ears, he said, so seeing them perk up in the mirror felt strange at first.
The only downside: “Wearing the tape for extra hours was more painful than I expected,” Kim said.
After South Korea adopted nationalized healthcare in the late 1980s, many doctors turned to specialties where patients had to pay out-of-pocket, said John P. DiMoia, of Seoul National University, who wrote a book about the country’s plastic-surgery industry.
The clinics and services further multiplied as the country got richer and more competitive, and many of his students aren’t afraid to admit they’ve had plastic surgery, he added. “It’s not about ego,” DiMoia said. “It’s about looking best for my job interviews.”
More than 2 million foreigners visited the country in 2025 for medical procedures, nearly double from the prior year, according to government data. About three-quarters of the visits were for plastic surgery or skincare.
Elf ears are a byproduct of a mature plastic-surgery industry. An influx of new entrants has dragged down prices on a range of services. And with many Koreans having already gotten work done to make their eyes bigger, the bridges of their noses higher and their jawlines sharper, the industry is constantly hunting for new areas of revenue growth.
Providers are looking for new ways to stand out, said Leem So-yeon, a South Korean academic who researches beauty trends and once worked at a plastic-surgery clinic.
“It would be reductive to frame elf ears as simply an obsession with ears,” she said. “Ultimately, it’s a procedure about making the face look smaller. The ears are just the means.”
Lee Rim, a 34-year-old physical therapist, said he finds it funny that big ears are suddenly in style. He’s had large ears his entire life.
Lee didn’t think his big ears were pretty then. Or now.
“I personally always felt they made my face look bigger.”