The most exclusive credit cards are about to get even more expensive
Imani Moise , Jacob Passy , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Jun 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Forget inflation fears: Companies are finding that raising prices is good for business.
When JPMorgan Chase said it was raising the annual fee by 45% on its popular Sapphire Reserve credit card, longtime cardholder David O’Brien didn’t notice.
