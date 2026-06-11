The most hated countries at the FIFA World Cup

The Economist, The Economist
3 min read12 Jun 2026, 02:36 PM IST
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - South Korea v Czech Republic - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico(REUTERS)
Summary
What national anthems reveal about old enemies

National anthems are among the world’s most recognisable and widely performed political texts. Many were written to rally troops, celebrate victory in war or unite new states. Today these battle cries are most often heard at sporting events. Before each match at the World Cup, teams will sing songs of the conflicts that once divided them.

Forty-eight countries will compete in the group stages this year, up from 32. Which ones will appear most often as enemies in the tournament’s national anthems? To find out, The Economist used AI tools to analyse the translated lyrics of every competing country’s song. To start, we ranked villains according to where there were explicit mentions of countries, specific battles, historical figures and symbols. Anthems with no official lyrics, such as Spain’s and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s, were excluded from the analysis.

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