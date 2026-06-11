National anthems are among the world’s most recognisable and widely performed political texts. Many were written to rally troops, celebrate victory in war or unite new states. Today these battle cries are most often heard at sporting events. Before each match at the World Cup, teams will sing songs of the conflicts that once divided them.
The most hated countries at the FIFA World Cup
SummaryWhat national anthems reveal about old enemies
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