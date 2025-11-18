The most joyless tech revolution ever: AI is making us rich and unhappy

It isn’t just the job-destroying potential that is disturbing. The technology defies comprehension. Even the modelers aren’t sure why models do what they do. Finger considers himself tech-savvy: “I like my iPhone. I like playing videogames. I love the internet. I love that any question I have I can go on Google, all I have to do is punch it in." But AI is different. “Can bad actors train AI to give the answer it wants? Who knows."