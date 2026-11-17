Passengers endured a brutal weekend at airports after a newly installed router threw air travel into disarray.
The Federal Aviation Administration halted departures for hours Friday, and the disruption reverberated through the weekend. Airline operations are nearly back to normal Monday, but carriers are just starting to tally the financial blow from thousands of canceled flights.
Cancellations
Airlines scrubbed more than 9,000 flights Friday evening, or about a third of all trips scheduled to, from and within the U.S., according to flight data provider Cirium. That upended the minutely timed choreography required for air travel to run smoothly.