Passengers endured a brutal weekend at airports after a newly installed router threw air travel into disarray.
Passengers endured a brutal weekend at airports after a newly installed router threw air travel into disarray.
The Federal Aviation Administration halted departures for hours Friday, and the disruption reverberated through the weekend. Airline operations are nearly back to normal Monday, but carriers are just starting to tally the financial blow from thousands of canceled flights.
The Federal Aviation Administration halted departures for hours Friday, and the disruption reverberated through the weekend. Airline operations are nearly back to normal Monday, but carriers are just starting to tally the financial blow from thousands of canceled flights.
Cancellations
Airlines scrubbed more than 9,000 flights Friday evening, or about a third of all trips scheduled to, from and within the U.S., according to flight data provider Cirium. That upended the minutely timed choreography required for air travel to run smoothly.
Ground stops can happen over issues like weather or traffic backups but Friday’s halt was one of the longest and most severe nationwide groundings. Airlines and travelers faced hours of uncertainty waiting to hear when flights would be allowed to resume. Officials said Friday’s stoppage was a safety precaution and was an extraordinary and unusual step—one the FAA has taken only a few times.
It was only the second major nationwide ground stop since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks—the FAA ordered a national ground stop in January 2023 after a system that provides critical information to pilots went down.
Planes, pilots and flight attendants didn’t make it to their next flights. Some crew members timed out and needed rest. Planes weren’t in place for maintenance.
It took airlines the rest of the weekend to piece their operations back together. The percentage of cancellations has steadily decreased each day from Friday’s peak. Through Monday morning, they had scrubbed close to 20,000 flights.
No airline was unscathed by the upheaval. Among U.S. carriers, JetBlue Airways canceled the largest share of its flights over the weekend.
Without knowing how long the ground stop would last or how quickly air-traffic control would be able to spool back up—especially in the congested East Coast airspace—JetBlue said it was difficult to plan its recovery. The airline opted to take a conservative approach and pulled down flying in advance.
JetBlue said more than 92% of its cancellations for the weekend were made at least four hours before departure, giving it the industry’s lowest rate of last-minute cancellations.
“We’d rather tell customers early that their flight isn’t going to operate than have them show up at the airport only to find out it’s canceled,” the airline said. “That meant more cancellations upfront.” By Sunday afternoon, JetBlue said it had restored the bulk of its schedule.
American Airlines said late Sunday that it was set up for a good start to the week, and didn’t anticipate additional broad cancellations “related to this incredibly disruptive industry-wide event.”
Financial impact
The economic cost of the snafu could tally in the billions of dollars, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday on CNBC. For airlines, that means a financial hit at a time when the industry’s profits are already being eroded by high fuel costs.
While airlines didn’t cause the chaos, they still lose revenue and have to refund customers when their flights are canceled and they choose not to travel. They also incur additional costs: Many carriers offered extra pay to pilots and flight attendants to encourage them to pick up extra flying to aid in the recovery.
Bernstein Research said the disruption could cost the four biggest U.S. airlines—American, Delta, United and Southwest—$345 million in pretax income. Raymond James analysts estimate it could cost the industry about $430 million to $1.1 billion.
Write to Alison Sider at alison.sider@wsj.com