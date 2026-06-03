The Mumbai Family Behind Almost All the Top Luxury Houses

When Karishma Swali first stepped into her father’s atelier as a child in Mumbai, Indian classical music filled the room as textile artists worked together in silence. Just as the music had its maestros, her father told her, their embroiderers were masters, too.
“I remember feeling such a reverence for them,” she says. Her father, Vinod Shah, founded Chanakya International textile house in 1984, which has worked with over 30 of the top luxury houses, including Christian Dior, Prada, Gucci and Schiaparelli.
Swali has worked at Chanakya for more than 30 years and has been the managing and creative director for over two decades. She oversees a workforce of around 2,400 artisans and founded the Chanakya School of Craft, where she trains the next generation of embroiderers to keep more than 5,000 years of cultural heritage alive. In recent years, Swali has showcased Chanakya’s artwork at the Venice Biennale and the Vatican Library in Rome. With her daughter, Avantika, she recently launched Chorus, an atelier that offers ready-to-wear products.