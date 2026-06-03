The Mumbai Family Behind Almost All the Top Luxury Houses

Was it difficult for you to start the school of craft?

The short answer is yes. When we started the school, I thought that the most challenging part would be to build a curriculum that is robust and holistic and globally relevant to create the idea of what a master weaver or embroiderer can be. But once we built that curriculum and we were happy about it, no one came to the school.I began by literally going door to door within underserved neighborhoods, explaining the vision of the school. I told them that we have a school and it’s free. Please come and learn. And with great suspicion, 22 women came and decided to give it a shot, but they’d often come with their husbands or their mothers-in-law, who were waiting there. And when I think back 10 years down the line, it’s wonderful to now see that we have a community of 1,400 women, and there’s a waiting list to be part of the school.