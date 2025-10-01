The murky economics of the data-centre investment boom
How similar is it to the 1990s telecoms bubble?
THIS SPRING McKinsey made what seemed to be an extraordinarily bullish forecast of capital spending on the chips, data centres and energy to produce artificial intelligence (AI): $5.2trn worldwide in the next five years. Less than six months on, the consultancy is considering upping that estimate. Announcements in America suggest investing in generative-AI infrastructure is reaching fever pitch.
