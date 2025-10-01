The murky economics of the data-centre investment boom

For now, the potential rewards are so tantalising that money is pouring in, he says. Cheerleaders such as Sam Altman, OpenAI’s boss, argue that the risks of underbuilding are at least as serious as those of overbuilding, because of the long-term economic potential of generative AI. It may be that even if there is a surplus of capacity in the most advanced data centres, it can be absorbed by running, rather than training, LLMs, Mr Sachdeva says. But that comes back to the question of when demand for generative-AI chatbots and applications catches up with the ambitions of those supplying them. That is the most bewitching uncertainty of all.