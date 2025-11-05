The mystery of China’s slumping investment
The Economist 5 min read 05 Nov 2025, 06:37 am IST
Summary
Its leaders don’t seem concerned. Should they be?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Critics of China’s economy often complain that its investment is excessive and its official statistics flatter its performance. But recent monthly figures have flipped the script. Investment in infrastructure, manufacturing and construction has been alarmingly weak—so weak, in fact, that some analysts think the numbers are too bad to be true.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story