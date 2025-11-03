Critics of China’s economy moan that its investment is excessive and its official statistics flatter its performance. Is that still correct? In recent months investment in infrastructure, manufacturing and construction has been alarmingly weak—so weak, in fact, that some analysts think the numbers are too bad to be true.
The mystery of China’s slumping investment
SummaryIts leaders don’t seem concerned. Should they be?
