The mystery of China’s slumping investment

Each month China reports data on investment in “fixed” assets (ie, things other than inventories). It reports how much has been spent since the beginning of the year and how that compares with the same period in the previous year. In the first nine months of 2025, China spent 37.2trn yuan ($5.2trn). Although that sounds like a lot, it was 0.5% less than a year earlier. It was also the first time outside of the covid-19 pandemic that China had reported a negative figure going back more than 30 years.