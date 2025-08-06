The mystery of the LA mansion filled with surrogate children
Katherine Long , Ben Foldy , Sara Randazzo , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 06 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Summary
A couple with ties to China say they wanted a big family. Surrogates who carried the children say they were deceived.
ARCADIA, Calif.—In early May, after a baby was hospitalized with possible signs of child abuse, police showed up at a nine-bedroom mansion in this Los Angeles suburb known for lavish homes and residents with roots in China. Inside, they found 15 more children, none older than 3, living under the care of nannies.
