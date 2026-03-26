The prospects of a diplomatic deal ending the war between the U.S. and Iran look dim right now. But Middle East veterans say there is a pathway for an agreement if the two sides want to engage.
The narrow path to a US-Iran deal
SummaryWith mediators from Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan pushing for a meeting between U.S. and Iranian officials as soon as this week, experts say there is a pathway to an agreement if the two sides want to engage.
The prospects of a diplomatic deal ending the war between the U.S. and Iran look dim right now. But Middle East veterans say there is a pathway for an agreement if the two sides want to engage.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More