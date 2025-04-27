The NATO country with no military gets serious about defence

U.S. military ties to Iceland date to World War II, when American forces occupied the island to keep Germans away and used it to resupply the Soviet Union. When Washington launched NATO in 1949, it deemed Iceland’s location vital for securing sea lines of communication to Europe and so pulled it into the alliance. U.S. military units defended Iceland from 1951—when the two signed a defense agreement that remains in force—until 2006, when the U.S. pulled forces out to focus on the war on terror.