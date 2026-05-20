From its early days mailing DVDs to becoming a major feature film studio, Netflix isn’t done disrupting the entertainment industry.
The Netflix empire is expanding as it makes ‘major moves’ into candy and toys
SummaryNetflix is moving further into consumer products, with an announcement Tuesday that it is bolstering its position in the candy and toys market.
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