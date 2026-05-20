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The Netflix empire is expanding as it makes ‘major moves’ into candy and toys

Kit Norton, Barrons
1 min read20 May 2026, 06:39 AM IST
Netflix stock is down 5% in 2026.
Netflix stock is down 5% in 2026.
Summary

Netflix is moving further into consumer products, with an announcement Tuesday that it is bolstering its position in the candy and toys market.

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From its early days mailing DVDs to becoming a major feature film studio, Netflix isn’t done disrupting the entertainment industry.

From its early days mailing DVDs to becoming a major feature film studio, Netflix isn’t done disrupting the entertainment industry.

Speaking at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee announced the company is expanding into new family-oriented business segments, with “major moves” into toys and candy.

Speaking at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee announced the company is expanding into new family-oriented business segments, with “major moves” into toys and candy.

Netflix in a press release cited the popularity of its “kids and families” content as one of the reasons for moving further into consumer products.

The streaming company said it is working with Ferrero Group to bring Charlie and the Chocolate Factory offerings to market, beginning with 10 seasonal and limited-edition chocolates, plus sugar confectionery, ice cream, and cereals. These products will launch this fall in the U.S. and “select markets” in Europe and the U.K.

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Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalThe Netflix empire is expanding as it makes ‘major moves’ into candy and toys

The Netflix empire is expanding as it makes ‘major moves’ into candy and toys

Kit Norton, Barrons
1 min read20 May 2026, 06:39 AM IST
Netflix stock is down 5% in 2026.
Netflix stock is down 5% in 2026.
Summary

Netflix is moving further into consumer products, with an announcement Tuesday that it is bolstering its position in the candy and toys market.

Gift this article

From its early days mailing DVDs to becoming a major feature film studio, Netflix isn’t done disrupting the entertainment industry.

From its early days mailing DVDs to becoming a major feature film studio, Netflix isn’t done disrupting the entertainment industry.

Speaking at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee announced the company is expanding into new family-oriented business segments, with “major moves” into toys and candy.

Speaking at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee announced the company is expanding into new family-oriented business segments, with “major moves” into toys and candy.

Netflix in a press release cited the popularity of its “kids and families” content as one of the reasons for moving further into consumer products.

The streaming company said it is working with Ferrero Group to bring Charlie and the Chocolate Factory offerings to market, beginning with 10 seasonal and limited-edition chocolates, plus sugar confectionery, ice cream, and cereals. These products will launch this fall in the U.S. and “select markets” in Europe and the U.K.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalThe Netflix empire is expanding as it makes ‘major moves’ into candy and toys
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