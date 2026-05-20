The Netflix empire is expanding as it makes ‘major moves’ into candy and toys

From its early days mailing DVDs to becoming a major feature film studio, Netflix isn’t done disrupting the entertainment industry.
From its early days mailing DVDs to becoming a major feature film studio, Netflix isn’t done disrupting the entertainment industry.
Speaking at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee announced the company is expanding into new family-oriented business segments, with “major moves” into toys and candy.
Speaking at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee announced the company is expanding into new family-oriented business segments, with “major moves” into toys and candy.
Netflix in a press release cited the popularity of its “kids and families” content as one of the reasons for moving further into consumer products.
The streaming company said it is working with Ferrero Group to bring Charlie and the Chocolate Factory offerings to market, beginning with 10 seasonal and limited-edition chocolates, plus sugar confectionery, ice cream, and cereals. These products will launch this fall in the U.S. and “select markets” in Europe and the U.K.