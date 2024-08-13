The new front in China’s cyber campaign against America

The Chinese and Russian campaigns also break with the past in another way. Traditional cyber-attacks would be associated with a distinctive signature, such as a particular sort of malware or a suspect server. These could be spotted by a diligent defender. Both Volt Typhoon and the GRU have used stealthier methods. By directing attacks through ordinary routers, firewalls and other equipment used in homes and offices, they have made the connection look legitimate. One Chinese network alone used 60,000 compromised routers, says a person familiar with the episode. It was one of dozens of such networks. Both groups have also used “living-off-the-land" techniques in which attackers repurpose the standard features of software, making them harder to spot. In some cases, the GRU has maintained access to Ukrainian networks for years, waiting patiently for the right moment to strike.