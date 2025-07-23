The new hot topic in European politics is air conditioning
Matthew Dalton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Jul 2025, 11:36 AM IST
As summer temperatures rise, battle lines have been drawn between those who want air conditioning and those who worry over the environmental cost.
Rising summer temperatures have softened Europe’s resistance to air conditioning and touched off a new political fight about the wisdom of installing the technology everywhere, U.S.-style.
