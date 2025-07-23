The new hot topic in European politics is air conditioning

Air conditioning is expected to drive up annual power demand substantially in southern Europe—one study predicted an increase of around 10% in Italy by 2050. In Northern Europe, reduced need for heating in winter should offset some of the additional energy demand in the summer; but there the grid is expected to come under new stress from government plans to replace natural-gas heating with electric heat pumps, devices that can be used to either warm or cool. The dynamics are putting pressure on the continent to ensure it has enough renewable electricity sources to meet surging demand.