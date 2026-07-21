The New Jersey financier behind Trump Media’s pivot into nuclear energy

Angelo heard of TAE on his commute to New York last year from Kevin McGurn, who was then an adviser to Trump Media. McGurn, who has a college friend at the fusion company, was also chief executive of several Yorkville-linked special-purpose acquisition companies, blank-check firms that raise capital to take other companies public. Initial talks focused on taking TAE public via a Yorkville SPAC but—after Angelo brought in Nunes—shifted to using Trump Media as the vehicle.