The new plan for Western companies is ABC: ‘Anything but China’
Liza Lin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 Feb 2025, 11:13 AM IST
SummaryWith U.S.-China tensions soaring again, many tech businesses are accelerating moves to shift production out of China, offering opportunities for countries in Asia and Latin America to move up the value chain.
A Chinese production line for semiconductors, an industry where the trend to find suppliers outside the country is particularly pronounced.
