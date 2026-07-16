The New York Times filed a motion on Wednesday to quash the Trump administration’s subpoenas of several reporters, saying the requests were part of an effort to punish the Times for its coverage and violated journalists’ constitutional rights.
The New York Times Files Motion To Quash Trump Administration Subpoenas
SummarySeveral reporters were subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury following reporting on security concerns with the Qatari-gifted jet used as Air Force One.
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