The New York Times Files Motion To Quash Trump Administration Subpoenas

They include high-profile names such as former Attorney General Pam Bondi, when she was nominated for the post. In her hearing in January 2025 before Trump took office, she said Biden “is the President of the United States, he was duly sworn in.” Kash Patel, who became the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said, “President Biden was certified and sworn in, that he was the president… I don’t know how else to say it.”