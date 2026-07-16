The New York Times Files Motion To Quash Trump Administration Subpoenas

It’s become the go-to question for Democrats to ask Trump administration nominees: Who won the 2020 election?
Jay Clayton, nominated by President Trump as the director of national intelligence, became the latest pick to face the simple but politically sensitive question in his hearing Wednesday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. For years, Trump has falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Clayton was asked by several members of the Democratic caucus if Joe Biden won the 2020 election. He never said “yes” or “no.” Like dozens of other nominees over the past two years, he repeatedly leaned on a technical answer to avoid saying that Biden defeated Trump.
Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the panel, took the first crack. “Let me ask you what should be a simple question. Do you deny that Joe Biden won the 2020 election?”