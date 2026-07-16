The New York Times Files Motion To Quash Trump Administration Subpoenas

The New York Times filed a motion on Wednesday to quash the Trump administration’s subpoenas of several reporters, saying the requests were part of an effort to punish the Times for its coverage and violated journalists’ constitutional rights.
The New York Times filed a motion on Wednesday to quash the Trump administration’s subpoenas of several reporters, saying the requests were part of an effort to punish the Times for its coverage and violated journalists’ constitutional rights.
FBI agents served subpoenas to Times journalists Julian E. Barnes, Eric Lipton and Eric Schmitt in their homes on Friday, demanding they appear before a grand jury in the Southern District of New York and disclose confidential sources, said David McCraw, senior vice president and deputy general counsel at the Times.
FBI agents served subpoenas to Times journalists Julian E. Barnes, Eric Lipton and Eric Schmitt in their homes on Friday, demanding they appear before a grand jury in the Southern District of New York and disclose confidential sources, said David McCraw, senior vice president and deputy general counsel at the Times.
The administration also attempted to serve subpoenas to Tyler Pager and Adam Goldman but didn’t ultimately do so, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The subpoenas came two days after the Times reported that President Trump flew out of Turkey aboard an older Air Force One plane, rather than on the new luxury jet, as a security precaution. The Times also reported that the jet gifted by the Qataris lacked some of the advanced defensive capabilities included in the previous model.