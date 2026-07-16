The New York Times Files Motion To Quash Trump Administration Subpoenas

It’s become the go-to question for Democrats to ask Trump administration nominees: Who won the 2020 election?
It’s become the go-to question for Democrats to ask Trump administration nominees: Who won the 2020 election?
Jay Clayton, nominated by President Trump as the director of national intelligence, became the latest pick to face the simple but politically sensitive question in his hearing Wednesday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. For years, Trump has falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Jay Clayton, nominated by President Trump as the director of national intelligence, became the latest pick to face the simple but politically sensitive question in his hearing Wednesday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. For years, Trump has falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Clayton was asked by several members of the Democratic caucus if Joe Biden won the 2020 election. He never said “yes” or “no.” Like dozens of other nominees over the past two years, he repeatedly leaned on a technical answer to avoid saying that Biden defeated Trump.
Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the panel, took the first crack. “Let me ask you what should be a simple question. Do you deny that Joe Biden won the 2020 election?”
“I’m not an election denier,” Clayton said. “Joe Biden was certified as the president.”
Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona tried to pin him down further. “Can you tell me why Joe Biden was certified as the winner of the 2020 election?”
“I believe he had the most electoral votes,” Clayton said. “So he won the election?” Kelly pressed. Clayton chuckled a little as he said: “He followed our process, had the most electoral votes, was declared the winner.”
Clayton, a top federal prosecutor and former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, spent much of the hearing presenting himself as a stabilizing figure focused on management rather than politics. But his refusal to plainly state that Biden won the 2020 election underscored the limits of how far even more conventional nominees are prepared to separate themselves from Trump.
Democrats contended that Clayton’s answer to the question carried particular weight for a nominee who would oversee the nation’s intelligence agencies, and whose job would be to present the president with assessments he may disagree with or not want to hear.
The exchanges became increasingly tense. Clayton insisted to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D., Ga.) that he was “not going to engage in the theater.”
Ossoff tried a final time. “Isn’t it humiliating to be unable to answer this question, to have to indulge the president’s delusions? We know, you know, everybody in this room knows the truthful answer to that question. Why can you not give it?” Clayton: “I think I gave you the answer.”
White House spokesman Davis Ingle said that Clayton is highly qualified and should receive broad congressional support. He “will deliver timely, independent, and reliable intelligence that our nation depends on to keep Americans safe,” he said.
Trump is planning to give an address to the nation on Thursday that is expected to focus in part on his claims that he won the 2020 election, according to people familiar with the matter.
The question about the 2020 presidential election results has become a preoccupation by Democrats in hearings for nominees seeking top government positions. Over the past year and a half, GOP nominees have avoided declaring Biden as a winner.
They include high-profile names such as former Attorney General Pam Bondi, when she was nominated for the post. In her hearing in January 2025 before Trump took office, she said Biden “is the President of the United States, he was duly sworn in.” Kash Patel, who became the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said, “President Biden was certified and sworn in, that he was the president… I don’t know how else to say it.”
Emil Bove, nominated for the federal bench, said “the process by which our country declares the victor in an election is a certification process. President Biden was certified.”
Kevin Warsh, who was nominated as the Federal Reserve chairman, offered a slightly different take. “We try to keep politics, if I’m confirmed, out of the Federal Reserve,” he said in an April hearing in the Senate Banking Committee.
Republicans have needled Democratic picks in their own ways in the past. As the debate over transgender rights and identity was raging, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked now-Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to define the word “woman” during her confirmation hearing. “I can’t…. I’m not a biologist,” Jackson replied.
Clayton’s nomination came after Trump named Bill Pulte, the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as acting director—a choice that many lawmakers opposed, citing Pulte’s lack of national-security experience.
Since taking his role three weeks ago, Pulte has been reducing staff at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Clayton said he sees the role of ODNI as similar to the role that a board of directors plays—that its main role should be oversight, not operations. “To the extent that the ODNI has gotten into operations or started to play the roles of some of those other agencies, it probably should pull back,” he said.
Write to Yoko Kubota at yoko.kubota@wsj.com, Maya Davis at maya.davis@wsj.com and Vera Bergengruen at vera.bergengruen@wsj.com