The advent of artificial intelligence has led to worries that the U.S. faces a future where there will be too few jobs for workers to fill. But the challenge for the economy could be just the opposite: A sharp slowing in the number of people entering the workforce that leads to an unprecedented era of labor scarcity.
The next labor crisis may be too few workers. Could AI help pick up the slack?
SummaryNew economic research might be pointing toward a shift in thinking about what AI means for the job market.
The advent of artificial intelligence has led to worries that the U.S. faces a future where there will be too few jobs for workers to fill. But the challenge for the economy could be just the opposite: A sharp slowing in the number of people entering the workforce that leads to an unprecedented era of labor scarcity.
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