TEL AVIV—The U.S. and Israel have a set of targets lined up in Iran designed to cripple the country’s economy and ensure the regime’s recovery from this war is long and painful.
The next target for the US and Israel is Iran’s economy
SummaryThe two allies have been steadily stepping up attacks on Iranian infrastructure and are planning to hit energy facilities.
TEL AVIV—The U.S. and Israel have a set of targets lined up in Iran designed to cripple the country’s economy and ensure the regime’s recovery from this war is long and painful.
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