While export restrictions on semiconductors have captured much of the attention in the wake of the Nvidia scandal, tariffs are likely to get back on the agenda, with the U.S. expected to unveil proposed tariffs on imports from 16 trading partners, as early as before Thanksgiving as it concludes an investigation into excess industrial capacity.
Lawyers and trade experts anticipate that the U.S. Trade Representative will release a long-anticipated report related to Section 301 investigations into excess capacity in 16 economies, including China, along with proposed tariffs on imports from economies using subsidies and other policies to bolster industrial production in ways that threaten American companies.