While export restrictions on semiconductors have captured much of the attention in the wake of the Nvidia scandal, tariffs are likely to get back on the agenda, with the U.S. expected to unveil proposed tariffs on imports from 16 trading partners, as early as before Thanksgiving as it concludes an investigation into excess industrial capacity.
While export restrictions on semiconductors have captured much of the attention in the wake of the Nvidia scandal, tariffs are likely to get back on the agenda, with the U.S. expected to unveil proposed tariffs on imports from 16 trading partners, as early as before Thanksgiving as it concludes an investigation into excess industrial capacity.
Lawyers and trade experts anticipate that the U.S. Trade Representative will release a long-anticipated report related to Section 301 investigations into excess capacity in 16 economies, including China, along with proposed tariffs on imports from economies using subsidies and other policies to bolster industrial production in ways that threaten American companies.
Lawyers and trade experts anticipate that the U.S. Trade Representative will release a long-anticipated report related to Section 301 investigations into excess capacity in 16 economies, including China, along with proposed tariffs on imports from economies using subsidies and other policies to bolster industrial production in ways that threaten American companies.
The administration has said it wants to rebuild tariff rates to where they were prior to the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in February.
While it’s still unclear how high the initial tariff levels will be, the administration is expected to honor negotiated caps, such as 15% for the European Union, and to keep Trump’s second-term tariffs on Chinese goods within an agreed 20% cap.
The U.S. could threaten higher tariffs to push for follow-through on proposed remedies. The levies could also be used as a prod to get countries to stick with the investment commitments in preliminary trade deals—and to get a couple more that are in the works over the finish line, says Mary Lovely, veteran trade economist and senior fellow at the Peterson Institute.
A USTR spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ryan Majerus, a partner at King & Spalding and former assistant general counsel at USTR, says these excess capacity-related tariffs as a key pillar of the trade strategy and a legacy item for the Trump administration. China has relied heavily on exports for its economic growth, drawing a backlash not just from the U.S. but also Europe where China’s overproduction poses a threat to the region’s industrial heartland.
The findings of the U.S. Trade Representative’s probe into excess capacity are expected to run hundreds of pages long, with detailed findings for each economy—different from the forced labor probe that grouped trading partners under different tariff treatments, including 10% and 12.5% rates, Majerus says. The report will kick off a comment period, with tariffs unlikely to go into effect until January or February, he says.
What’s key for exporting countries, like those in Southeast Asia, is whether their tariff rate will end up lower than that of China—an issue that will likely also be scrutinized by Democrats when they take over Congress in January.
The probe on excessed capacity is unlikely to scuttle an extension of the so-called Busan trade and tech truce that is set to expire Jan. 10 and that has kept the relationship between the two geopolitical rivals somewhat stable, analysts said.
Most expect it to be extended when Trump and Xi are expected to meet in mid-December in Miami. Even as the two sides grumble about the other not holding to the truce, they have made recent moves to smooth the path.
China Southern Airlines said that its subsidiary, Xiamen Airlines, agreed to buy 50 Boeing jets with a list price of about $7.4 billion. Beijing also extended its pause on an export ban on gallium, germanium and other critical minerals to the U.S. until Jan. 27, averting another potential provocation.
President Donald Trump’s intervention to reinstate Jensen Huang as the chief executive of Nvidia could also signal less momentum for the hawkish voices within the administration pushing for greater export controls just a week ago.
Failure to extend the truce would be a shock and likely a fallout from a provocation related to more stringent export controls on technology, says Lovely.
But given Trump’s role in getting Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang reinstated following reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset, Lovely doesn’t expect such hawkish moves from the Commerce Department for the moment.
A U.S. Court of International Trade ruling on the administration’s Section 301 tariffs on forced labor is pending, with Majerus seeing a possibility the decision could result in another round of refunds.
Canada isn’t a target of the Section 301 probe on excess capacity. But Canada tariffs are likely to get more attention in the remaining weeks of the year. Henrietta Treyz, head of economic policy research at Veda Partners, expects a thawing in the U.S.-Canada relationship that averts the threatened increase in Section 338 tariffs set for Jan. 1.
“Democrats are unified in opposition to the Canada tariffs,” she says. Taking down the Section 338 tariffs would lay the groundwork for getting a deal to renew the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact that has been hanging in limbo since the summer.
Write to Reshma Kapadia at reshma.kapadia@barrons.com