Benito Quivera was in his underwear, about to get in the shower late Wednesday afternoon when his phone emitted a shrill alarm. His Caracas apartment began violently shaking.
The night the ground wouldn’t stop shaking in Venezuela
SummaryTwo powerful earthquakes marked the start of a terrifying night of aftershocks, testing the country’s U.S.-backed government.
Benito Quivera was in his underwear, about to get in the shower late Wednesday afternoon when his phone emitted a shrill alarm. His Caracas apartment began violently shaking.
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