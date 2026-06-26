The night the ground wouldn’t stop shaking in Venezuela

The disaster left thousands sleeping outdoors, flattened neighborhoods from Caracas’s tightly packed districts to the ocean-view communities on the Caribbean, and exposed the country’s crumbling emergency-response system after years of economic collapse. The quakes marked the start of a terrifying night for Venezuelans, as the aftershocks drove families into streets, parks and cars while rescue crews struggled to dig through rubble in search of survivors. One website set up for families to track missing loved ones showed 63,000 people unaccounted for as of Thursday night.