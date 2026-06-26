The night the ground wouldn’t stop shaking in Venezuela

Benito Quivera was in his underwear, about to get in the shower late Wednesday afternoon when his phone emitted a shrill alarm. His Caracas apartment began violently shaking.
Benito Quivera was in his underwear, about to get in the shower late Wednesday afternoon when his phone emitted a shrill alarm. His Caracas apartment began violently shaking.
“I had never heard it before, and then suddenly everything began to move that was so strong—so strong—that I ran to the closet and began to pray,” the 57-year-old said. “It all kept going and I said, ‘Oh God, please, why is this taking so long, why?’”
“I had never heard it before, and then suddenly everything began to move that was so strong—so strong—that I ran to the closet and began to pray,” the 57-year-old said. “It all kept going and I said, ‘Oh God, please, why is this taking so long, why?’”
It was about 6 p.m., and a 7.2-magnitude earthquake had just struck north of the city. Then, 39 seconds later, an even stronger 7.5-magnitude temblor struck.
When the shaking finally paused, Quivera rushed out of his second-floor apartment, unaware that he was still in his underwear, he said. It wasn’t until 9 p.m., three hours after the quakes had toppled buildings and killed at least 188 people that he returned to his apartment, sleeping only fitfully because of the constant aftershocks.
The U.S. Geological Survey warned the earthquakes had the potential to rank among the deadliest and costliest in the country’s history, projecting a death toll in the tens of thousands and billions of dollars in economic losses.
The disaster left thousands sleeping outdoors, flattened neighborhoods from Caracas’s tightly packed districts to the ocean-view communities on the Caribbean, and exposed the country’s crumbling emergency-response system after years of economic collapse. The quakes marked the start of a terrifying night for Venezuelans, as the aftershocks drove families into streets, parks and cars while rescue crews struggled to dig through rubble in search of survivors. One website set up for families to track missing loved ones showed 63,000 people unaccounted for as of Thursday night.
“The lamps kept moving, the house kept shaking and I just hugged my father and we located ourselves under a door frame,” said Elsa Campos, a teacher who lives in the hard-hit east of Caracas. “I didn’t think of death but just when it would stop. It was eternal.”
A country that has suffered through man-made calamities for the last dozen years—from an economic free fall to spreading hunger and a breakdown of the healthcare system—is now grappling with its biggest natural disaster this century. And Venezuela lacks the institutional bandwidth to respond, with many of its hospitals debilitated by years of mismanagement, a lack of drugs, power outages and the exodus of young doctors seeking a better life abroad.
A national holiday commemorating an independence-era battle, Wednesday had been cloudy and warm, topping 80 degrees Fahrenheit. But the sun had started to set, and people were returning home from the beach or shopping at malls when the ground began to shake.
Sandra Errasti, 28, was driving into the underground parking lot at her 16-story apartment building. She bolted up the stairs and ran outside, joining neighbors, including some in their 80s who had walked down 12 flights of stairs.
“I thought, ‘Oh, my God, if the building comes down, I’m going to be trapped underground,’” said Errasti, who owns a bakery. “People were very afraid, a lot of kids were crying.”
In Caracas, the damage was notable in the east—a swath with affluent neighborhoods, diplomatic outposts and office buildings—where seismic fault lines lie. But acting President Delcy Rodríguez said the hardest-hit communities were on the other side of the Avila mountain range separating Caracas from the Caribbean.
The state of La Guaira north of the capital sustained some of the worst damage, she said, with video taken from overhead showing enormous apartment blocks collapsed or buildings so badly damaged they had become uninhabitable.
“We can say that the state of La Guaira is a true tragedy, and we have declared a disaster zone,” Rodríguez told state television early Thursday. By that point, she said, there had already been 30 aftershocks.
In the hours following the earthquakes, Rodríguez received a call from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was traveling in Bahrain. He said the U.S. military would play a “big logistical role” and that the U.S. was helping Venezuelan authorities with overhead imagery of coastal areas where they didn’t have full visibility.
“You’re trying to get to people while you can still save their lives,” he said. “They’re buried under rubble.”
Back in Washington, the State Department set up a task force to coordinate more than $150 million of assistance for Venezuela, with the U.S. Treasury authorizing transactions related to disaster relief.
Venezuelans on the Caribbean coast described widespread destruction.
Daniela Oropeza, 34, who works in tourism and lives in the seaside community of Catia La Mar, said a district known as Playa Grande had crumbled.
“People are just going crazy, they’re in shock, they’re pulling people from under collapsed buildings, looking for relatives. It’s terrible,” said Oropeza. “People are pulling out the dead. We are all in shock.”
With phone lines and cell towers down, distraught relatives went searching for loved ones, posting images of family members on social media with their last known locations. Those frantically trying to find out about family members included Venezuelans in Doral, Fla., which has one of the largest communities of exiles in the U.S.
They shared hastily created websites—including “Venezuela I search for you” and “Venezuela Earthquake the Disappeared”—to register people by name, photo and last known location. By Thursday morning, residents were lining up to buy first-aid kits, flashlights, solar chargers, duct tape and tents to drop off at donation sites that sprang up across a community known as “Doralzuela.”
In Venezuela, meanwhile, Rodríguez urged citizens to report their missing loved ones through state-backed VenApp. Her predecessor, strongman Nicolás Maduro, had urged people to use the app to inform on neighbors they suspected of opposition activities.
Dionexis Garcia had spent Wednesday night with hundreds of other Caraqueños, as residents of Caracas are known. She slept on the grass of a softball stadium, taking care of her three children—ages 6 to 12—and a friend’s 2-year-old daughter.
“We’re scared, also hungry and thirsty,” said Garcia, 31, who saw windows fall out of buildings and a landslide sparked by the quakes. “It was horrible.”
People remained fearful. Jose Mago, a 35-year-old lawyer, said a powerful aftershock Thursday sent him and his family into the street—they had slept on the sidewalk the night before.
“We’re out on the avenue again,” he said, his voice shaking as he spoke by phone. “There was a moment when I saw the building tilt a lot and I said, ‘Oh God, I don’t want to die in there.’”
Countries from China to Mexico and Germany to Qatar rushed to pledge support. The United Nations and aid agencies were already active in Venezuela, and they reported mobilizing initial responses. A C-130 in Colombia prepared Thursday to fly to Venezuela an elite urban search-and-rescue team to look for survivors. The aircraft was to arrive at El Libertador Air Base in Maracay, with the rescue personnel deploying from there with specialized equipment designed for collapsed buildings.
“These teams have the capability to enter collapsed structures and have all the equipment needed to rescue people trapped inside,” Javier Pava, director of Colombia’s National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, told reporters. “They are personnel who have been classified among the country’s elite rescue units.”
Jankiel Rosenwald, who works in Venezuela with World Vision, a Christian charity, said the group was preparing to provide assistance, including food and water. On Wednesday, when the quakes struck, Rosenwald was at a birthday party for children on the roof of a building in Caracas’s hard-hit Altamira neighborhood.
“Everyone around us was just going back and forth, trying to get a hold of something, or someone. Children yelling and screaming,” he said. “It was just chaos.”
Write to Juan Forero at juan.forero@wsj.com and Ryan Dubé at ryan.dube@wsj.com